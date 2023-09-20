Rohde & Schwarz and Fraport evaluate the world’s first walk-through scanner for passengers at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport has commenced testing the world’s first walk-through security scanner for passengers in partnership with Rohde & Schwarz. The R&S QPS Walk2000 scanner is designed to streamline security checks and enhance passenger convenience. Passengers can walk through the scanner without stopping, and the millimetre-wave technology can detect various items, even through multiple layers of clothing. The AI-based detection software identifies objects, and anomalies are displayed in real-time on an avatar, reducing the need for follow-up checks.

The evaluation of the walk-through scanner involves collaboration between the German Federal Police and Fraport. While Fraport acquired and set up the scanner, the German Federal Police are responsible for security-related testing and granting approval for daily operations. The objective is to improve the speed and comfort of security checks while maintaining high-security standards.

The test phase will compare the R&S QPS Walk2000 with the existing R&S QPS201 scanners, with a focus on achieving the same reliability as the current efficient checks provided by the latter. The trial installation is in the Schengen Concourse A of Terminal 1, where high passenger foot traffic provides an ideal testing environment.