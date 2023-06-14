Passenger volumes growing steadily in May 2023 at Fraport airports

In May 2023, some 5.1 million passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport (FRA) – an increase of 12.2 percent year-on-year. Compared to pre-crisis May 2019, FRA’s passenger traffic was still down by 17.5 percent in the reporting month.1

The cargo volume continued to decline in the month under review, reflecting an overall economic cooling. With 155,963 metric tonnes, FRA’s cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) was 10.2 percent below the level of May 2022. The number of aircraft movements edged up by 1.9 percent to a total of 37,278 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) grew by 5.1 percent to about 2.3 million metric tonnes (in both cases, compared to May 2022).

Across the Group, Fraport’s global network of airports also recorded further growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia counted 110,926 passengers in the reporting month (up 30.4 percent year-on-year). Traffic at Fraport’s Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) grew to over 1.0 million passengers (up 8.1 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru served about 1.7 million passengers in May 2023 (up 14.8 percent). The total passenger volume at the 14 Greek regional airports climbed to 3.3 million (up 16.7 percent). In Bulgaria, the two coastal airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) experienced vigorous expansion by 30.3 percent to a total of 224,003 air travellers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded 3.4 million passengers, equivalent to a plus of 27.7 percent.

The total number of passengers at the airports actively managed by Fraport expanded by 16.7 percent year-on-year to 14.8 million travellers in May 2023.

1 The Fraport Traffic Figures for the last ten years are available in our digital TrafficSheet. You can use this tool to compare various data by different categories.