Passenger numbers continue upward trend at Frankfurt Airport in November 2023: 4.6 million passengers (+12%)

In November 2023, Frankfurt Airport witnessed a significant increase in passenger numbers, accommodating about 4.6 million travellers, a 12.2 percent rise compared to the previous year. Although this figure still trails pre-crisis levels, down by 9.4 percent from November 2019, the cargo traffic grew by 6.0 percent to 174,258 metric tonnes. Flight volumes also rose, with takeoffs and landings increasing by 8.5 percent.

Fraport’s international portfolio of airports displayed varying trends. While Ljubljana Airport observed a remarkable 37.3 percent surge in traffic, Brazilian airports like Fortaleza and Porto Alegre experienced a 12.5 percent decrease in overall passenger numbers. Lima Airport in Peru saw a 9.9 percent rise, and Greek regional airports observed a 13.0 percent increase in passenger numbers. However, Bulgarian coastal airports experienced a slight decline of 2.9 percent, and Antalya Airport in Turkey continued its growth, serving approximately 1.5 million passengers, a 3.9 percent increase.

Collectively, across all Fraport-managed airports, passenger numbers grew by 7.5 percent, totalling about 9.9 million travellers in November 2023.