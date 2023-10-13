Passenger growth trend continues at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in September

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.8 million passengers in September 2023 – an increase of 18.2 percent compared to the same month last year. However, the passenger figures for September 2023 were still 13.9 percent behind those reached in pre-pandemic September 2019. 1

During the first nine months of 2023, FRA served a total of around 44.5 million passengers. This represented a surge of 23.9 percent compared to the same period last year, versus a 17.8 percent decline compared to the first nine months of 2019.

FRA’s cargo volumes (comprising airfreight and airmail) edged up 1.3 percent year-on-year to 163,687 metric tonnes in September 2023. Aircraft movements climbed by 16.0 percent year-on-year to 39,653 takeoffs and landing, while maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 13.1 percent year-on-year to around 2.5 million metric tonnes in the reporting month.

Fraport’s global network of airports also reported traffic growth in September 2023. Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) served 140,455 passengers, an increase of 18.2 percent year-on-year. Traffic at the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) grew to a total of 1.0 million passengers, up 1.5 percent. Peru’s Lima Airport (LIM) welcomed around 1.8 million passengers in September (a 10.4 percent increase). Meanwhile, traffic at Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airports rose to 5.1 million passengers overall (up 9.9 percent). Combined traffic at the two Bulgarian coastal airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) improved by 14.9 percent to 486,137 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera gained 10.2 percent to 4.9 million passengers.

Across the airports actively managed by Fraport, passenger numbers advanced by 12.1 percent year-on-year to a total of 19.3 million travellers in September 2023.