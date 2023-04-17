Passenger growth continues at Frankfurt in March: 4.3 million passengers (+45%)

Some 4.3 million passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in March 2023 – a surge of 45.4 percent compared to the same month last year. Without the impact of a one-day public-service strike on March 27, FRA could have served some additional 160,000 passengers, corresponding to an increase of over 50 percent year-on-year.

Compared to pre-pandemic March 2019, passenger traffic was still down by 23.5 percent in the reporting month. In the first three months of 2023, FRA’s passenger traffic grew by 56.0 percent year-on-year to around 11.4 million travelers, while remaining 23.3 percent below the level achieved in the same period of 2019.

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) in Frankfurt continued to decrease by 7.1 percent year-on-year in March 2023, once again reflecting the overall economic slowdown. Aircraft movements climbed by 19.2 percent year-on-year to 32,125 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 15.8 percent year-on-year to around 2.0 million metric tons.

Growth at Fraport’s Group airports worldwide also continued in March 2023. Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) served 78,581 passengers in the reporting month (up 54.3 percent year-on-year). Fraport’s two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic advance to 1.0 million passengers (up 7.4 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru registered some 1.6 million passengers (up 16.8 percent). At the 14 Greek regional airports, total traffic rose to 731,014 passengers (up 33.4 percent). Fraport’s Twin Star airports serving the Bulgarian coastal towns of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) reported a traffic gain of 87.9 percent year-on-year to 103,316 passengers overall. At Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, traffic increased to 1.0 million passengers in the reporting month (up 23.3 percent year-on-year).