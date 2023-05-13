Passenger demand grows steadily in April 2023 at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 4.8 million passengers in April 2023, representing a 21.5 percent increase year-on-year. Compared to pre-crisis April 2019, FRA’s passenger traffic was still down by 20.0 percent in the reporting month.1

Reflecting the overall economic slowdown, FRA’s cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) continued to decline by 8.5 percent year-on-year to 154,926 metric tons in April 2023. In contrast, aircraft movements rose by 9.8 percent year-on-year to 35,503 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs climbed by 9.4 percent year-on-year to about 2.2 million metric tons.

The airports in Fraport’s international portfolio also reported ongoing traffic growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia registered 95,105 passengers in April 2023 (up 36.8 percent year-on-year). Fraport’s Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), saw combined traffic increase to 962,787 passengers (up 7,1 percent). In Peru, Lima Airport (LIM) served some 1.6 million passengers (up 13.2 percent). Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged to a total of 1.6 million passengers in the reporting month (up 17.9 percent). The Fraport Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Riviera welcomed 151,109 passengers overall – a gain of 57.5 percent year-on-year. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey grew by 38.1 percent to 2.1 million passengers. Along with Fraport’s Greek airports, BOJ and VAR in Bulgaria also surpassed the pre-crisis traffic levels of 2019 in the reporting month.

1 The Fraport Traffic Figures for the last ten years are available in the digital TrafficSheet. You can use this tool to compare various data by different categories.