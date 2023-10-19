Fraport USA wins concessions for the two major Washington D.C. airports

Fraport USA, a subsidiary of Fraport AG, has secured the centre management concessions for Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). The ten-year contract, commencing in January 2024, was awarded by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Fraport USA will focus on enhancing the airport experience, developing retail and food & beverage spaces at both airports, covering approximately 11,000 square metres each.

The company aims to provide passengers with a modern shopping and dining experience while supporting local businesses to showcase Washington D.C.’s unique character.