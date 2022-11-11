Fraport traffic figures October 2022: Strong passenger demand spurred by autumn holidays

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 4.9 million passengers in October 2022, an increase of 45.3 percent year-on-year. With the autumn school vacations occurring in the reporting month, FRA experienced a particularly strong demand for holiday travel. Specifically, flights to popular destinations in Turkey, Greece and the Canary Islands, as well as in the Caribbean continued to see robust demand. Overall, Frankfurt Airport maintained its dynamic growth momentum over the last few months. Compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, FRA’s passenger traffic was still down by 23.3 percent in the reporting month. 1

Cargo volumes in Frankfurt continued to decrease by 11.7 percent year-on-year in October 2022. Factors contributing to this development included the overall economic slowdown and the airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine. In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 18.8 percent year-on-year to 35,638 takeoffs and landings. Likewise, accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) grew by 21.6 percent year-on-year to about 2.3 million metric tons.

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport’s international portfolio also maintained their ongoing rebound in passenger demand. Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) registered 93,020 passengers in October 2022 (up 62.2 percent year-on-year). Fraport’s two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic increase to 1.0 million passengers (up 12.1 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru served around 1.8 million passengers in the reporting month (up 49.5 percent). Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced to 2.8 million passengers overall (up 16.7 percent year-on-year). As a result, combined traffic figures for the Greek airports continued to clearly surpass pre-crisis levels in October 2022, growing by 11.4 percent compared to October 2019. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, traffic at Fraport’s Twin Star airports of Burgas (BUJ) and Varna (VAR) jumped to a total of 171,912 passengers (up 53.6 percent year-on-year). Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reached about 4.0 million passengers (up 4.5 percent).

1 Editorial note: For enhanced statistical comparison, our reporting of the Fraport Traffic Figures includes (until further notice) a comparison between the current traffic figures and the corresponding 2019 base-year figures, in addition to the regular year-on-year reporting.