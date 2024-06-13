Fraport sees growth in passenger and cargo traffic in May 2024

Frankfurt Airport welcomed 5.5 million passengers in May 2024, an increase of 6.9 percent year-on-year. Worldwide there was a passenger growth of 6.3 percent achieved across the Fraport Group.

Passenger Traffic

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) handled 5.5 million passengers in May 2024, up 6.9% from May 2023.

This growth was driven by early Whitsun break travel, particularly to southern Europe.

Despite this increase, passenger numbers are still 11.8% below May 2019 levels.

Cargo and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volumes rose by 9.9% to 171,353 metric tons.

Aircraft movements increased by 7.2% to 39,959 take-offs and landings.

Maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also grew by 5.4% to around 2.5 million metric tons.

Global Airport Performance

Ljubljana Airport (LJU), Slovenia: Passenger numbers up 20.6% to 133,740.

Brazilian Airports (Fortaleza and Porto Alegre): Passenger numbers fell by 59.7% to 429,144 due to Porto Alegre’s closure from flooding.

Lima Airport (LIM), Peru: Passenger traffic increased by 18.9% to around 2.0 million.

Greek Regional Airports: Combined total of 3.7 million passengers, up 11.3%.

Twin Star Airports (Burgas and Varna), Bulgaria: Passenger numbers down 19.9% to 179,531.

Antalya Airport (AYT), Turkey: Passenger traffic rose by 16.2% to around 3.9 million.

Overall Group Performance

Total passenger traffic at Fraport-managed airports increased by 6.3% to approximately 15.8 million in May 2024.