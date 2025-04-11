Fraport March 2025 traffic report: Passenger numbers flat amid ongoing challenges

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 4.6 million passengers in March 2025, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.3%, despite a full-day strike on March 10 that disrupted travel for around 140,000 passengers. Passenger traffic for Q1 2025 remained largely flat at 12.4 million, down 0.9% from the previous year.

Fraport CEO Dr Stefan Schulte attributed the stagnation to high regulatory costs in Germany but expressed optimism about future growth due to planned tax reductions and deregulation. A 5% increase in seat capacity is expected for the summer.

Cargo volumes rose by 3.2%, aircraft movements increased by 3.9%, and MTOWs grew by 4.2%.

Across Fraport’s global network, results were mixed. Notable gains included Lima (+9.4%) and Bulgaria’s Twin Star airports (+4.4%), while Antalya saw a 16.6% decline. Overall group traffic dipped slightly by 0.4% to 9.8 million passengers.