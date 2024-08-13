Fraport July 2024: Record passenger load factor despite slowing growth, cargo surges

In July 2024, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) handled approximately 6.0 million passengers, a modest 0.5% increase from the previous year, with popular destinations including the Balearic Islands, Portugal, and Italy.

The passenger load factor reached a record high of 86.1%, but overall passenger volumes remained 12.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

Cargo throughput at FRA saw a significant 5.0% year-on-year rise.

Globally, Fraport’s network of airports served 21.8 million passengers, with notable growth at Ljubljana (8.1%) and Lima (12.6%), while Brazilian airports saw a sharp decline due to flooding-related disruptions.