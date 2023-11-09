Fraport Group’s strong performance boosts nine months 2023 operating result to new all-time high

Passenger numbers grow across the Group

Revenue and Group EBITDA exceeding 2019 levels

Net profit reaches €357.0 million

FY 2023 outlook confirmed

The Fraport Group has reported a strong performance for the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year, with key operating figures surpassing 2019 levels. The Group’s net profit reached €357.0 million, driven by growth in passenger numbers across its airports.

The positive results were particularly notable in the third quarter, with record highs in revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. Group revenue in Q3 grew by 17.0% to €1,083.3 million, exceeding Q3/2019 levels by 11.4%. EBITDA improved to €478.1 million, and net profit reached a record high of €272.0 million.

For the first nine months, Group revenue rose to €2,631.9 million, including proceeds from aviation security fees. Group EBITDA improved by 15.8% to €959.5 million, and the net profit reached €357.0 million.

Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport increased by 23.9% to around 44.5 million travellers in the first nine months.

Fraport expects to reach the upper range of its full-year 2023 guidance, with passenger numbers in Frankfurt projected to reach 80-90% of pre-Covid levels.