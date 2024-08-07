Fraport Greece and airlines announce runway upgrades and flight amendments at Greek regional airports

Fraport Greece is entering the third phase of runway reconstruction at nine regional airports: Zakynthos (ZTH), Kavala (KVA), Kefalonia (EFL), Corfu (CFU), Mykonos (JMK), Santorini (JTR), Samos (SMI), Rhodes (RHO), and Mitiline (MJT). The works aim to enhance safety and include extensive reconfiguration of Runway Strips and Runway Safety Areas (RESA).

This phase is part of a broader upgrade plan under the Recovery and Resilience Fund financing, emphasising sustainable development and social responsibility.

Runway Closure Schedule

Samos (SMI): Nov 5 – Nov 25, 2024

Nov 5 – Nov 25, 2024 Mitiline (MJT): Every Tuesday, 24 hrs (Nov 15, 2024 – Mar 25, 2025)

Every Tuesday, 24 hrs (Nov 15, 2024 – Mar 25, 2025) Corfu (CFU): Nov 18 – Dec 8, 2024 & Jan 13 – Jan 31, 2025

Nov 18 – Dec 8, 2024 & Jan 13 – Jan 31, 2025 Kefalonia (EFL): Nov 25 – Dec 15, 2024

Nov 25 – Dec 15, 2024 Rhodes (RHO): Every Tuesday for 48 hrs (Dec 10, 2024 – Jan 31, 2025)

Every Tuesday for 48 hrs (Dec 10, 2024 – Jan 31, 2025) Santorini (JTR): Jan 8 – Jan 23, 2025

Jan 8 – Jan 23, 2025 Kavala (KVA): Jan 10 – Jan 30, 2025

Jan 10 – Jan 30, 2025 Mykonos (JMK): Jan 25 – Feb 15, 2025

Jan 25 – Feb 15, 2025 Zakynthos (ZTH): Feb 15 – Mar 5, 2025

Emergency flights will operate as needed during these periods, with all other terminal services remaining available.

Flight Amendments

AEGEAN and Olympic Air will adjust their schedules, including cancellations and amendments to flights to and from the affected airports during the construction period. Affected passengers will be notified and additional flights will be scheduled to accommodate travel needs.

Affected Flight Periods

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight details on the official websites of AEGEAN and Olympic Air.

These works are essential for maintaining the high safety standards of the regional airports and ensuring better service for passengers in the long term.