Fraport Greece and airlines announce runway upgrades and flight amendments at Greek regional airports

Fraport Greece is entering the third phase of runway reconstruction at nine regional airports: Zakynthos (ZTH), Kavala (KVA), Kefalonia (EFL), Corfu (CFU), Mykonos (JMK), Santorini (JTR), Samos (SMI), Rhodes (RHO), and Mitiline (MJT). The works aim to enhance safety and include extensive reconfiguration of Runway Strips and Runway Safety Areas (RESA).
This phase is part of a broader upgrade plan under the Recovery and Resilience Fund financing, emphasising sustainable development and social responsibility.
Runway Closure Schedule
- Samos (SMI): Nov 5 – Nov 25, 2024
- Mitiline (MJT): Every Tuesday, 24 hrs (Nov 15, 2024 – Mar 25, 2025)
- Corfu (CFU): Nov 18 – Dec 8, 2024 & Jan 13 – Jan 31, 2025
- Kefalonia (EFL): Nov 25 – Dec 15, 2024
- Rhodes (RHO): Every Tuesday for 48 hrs (Dec 10, 2024 – Jan 31, 2025)
- Santorini (JTR): Jan 8 – Jan 23, 2025
- Kavala (KVA): Jan 10 – Jan 30, 2025
- Mykonos (JMK): Jan 25 – Feb 15, 2025
- Zakynthos (ZTH): Feb 15 – Mar 5, 2025
Emergency flights will operate as needed during these periods, with all other terminal services remaining available.
Flight Amendments
AEGEAN and Olympic Air will adjust their schedules, including cancellations and amendments to flights to and from the affected airports during the construction period. Affected passengers will be notified and additional flights will be scheduled to accommodate travel needs.
Affected Flight Periods
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight details on the official websites of AEGEAN and Olympic Air.
These works are essential for maintaining the high safety standards of the regional airports and ensuring better service for passengers in the long term.