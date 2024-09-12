- Passenger Traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA):
- Frankfurt Airport served 6.1 million passengers in August 2024, a 3.7% increase from August 2023.
- The load factor was 86.1%, with over 200,000 daily passengers on 13 days, compared to only five days in August 2023.
- European destinations, such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece, remained popular.
- Strong growth in intercontinental traffic, particularly to China (up 48.5%), India (up 36.5%), and Singapore (up 14.5%).
- However, traffic to the Middle East dropped by 25.8% due to regional security concerns.
- Passenger numbers were still 12.1% lower than pre-Covid levels in August 2019.
- Cargo Throughput:
- Cargo volume, including airfreight and airmail, surged by 10.1%, reaching 172,718 metric tons.
- Aircraft movements increased by 1.1% to 40,359 takeoffs and landings.
- Maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) grew by 2.6%, totaling approximately 2.5 million metric tons.
- Global Network Performance:
- Ljubljana Airport (LJU), Slovenia: Passenger numbers increased by 13.8% to 166,593.
- Brazilian Airports (Fortaleza and Porto Alegre): Combined traffic plummeted by 49.5% to 600,187 due to flooding in Porto Alegre, leading to flight suspensions.
- Lima Airport (LIM), Peru: Passenger traffic grew by 11.4% to 2.2 million.
- Greek Regional Airports: Total of 6.5 million passengers, a 6.1% year-on-year increase.
- Burgas and Varna (BOJ & VAR), Bulgaria: Combined passenger numbers declined by 4.1% to 801,868.
- Antalya Airport (AYT), Turkey: Traffic grew slightly by 0.2%, reaching 5.8 million passengers.
- Overall Growth Across Fraport Network:
- Total passenger numbers at all Fraport-managed airports reached 22.2 million, a 1.0% year-on-year increase.
Home Airports Frankfurt Airport (FRA) Fraport August 2024 traffic figures: strong passenger growth and cargo surge