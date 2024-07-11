Frankfurt Airport sees steady growth in passenger and cargo traffic for June 2024

In June 2024, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) saw a 1.4% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers, totalling about 5.6 million travellers. This increase comes despite the Whitsun holiday’s timing difference, which had bolstered last year’s figures. Passenger levels are still 14.4% below pre-Covid levels of June 2019.

For the first half of 2024, FRA reported a 7% year-on-year growth, with around 28.8 million passengers. However, this number is still 14.5% lower than the same period in 2019. The CEO of Fraport AG, Dr Stefan Schulte, highlighted the impact of early-year strikes, which caused a shortfall of approximately 500,000 passengers. Despite this, the airport is on track to achieve the projected annual volume of 61-65 million passengers. He also noted that the German aviation market’s recovery is hindered by high regulatory costs, lagging behind other European regions.

Cargo traffic at FRA rose by 11.4% year-on-year in June, reaching 178,324 metric tons. Aircraft movements increased by 1.5% to 39,475 takeoffs and landings, with maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rising by 2.3% to about 2.5 million metric tons.

Fraport’s international airports also experienced varying levels of growth. Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia saw a 15.3% increase in passengers, while Brazilian airports Fortaleza and Porto Alegre faced a 53.8% decline due to flooding at POA. Lima Airport in Peru saw a 16% increase, and Greek regional airports experienced a 5.9% rise. However, Bulgaria’s Burgas and Varna airports saw a 12.5% decrease. Antalya Airport in Turkey reported an 8.6% increase in passenger traffic.

Overall, Fraport Group airports handled approximately 18.9 million passengers in June 2024, a 2.2% year-on-year increase.