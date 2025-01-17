Frankfurt Airport leads global connectivity in 2024 amid passenger growth across Fraport network

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 61.6 million passengers in 2024, a 3.7% increase from 2023, driven by strong demand for European medium-haul flights and growing long-haul routes to North America, the Far East, and South America.

Despite this growth, passenger numbers remain 12.7% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Cargo volumes at FRA rose by 6.2% to 2.1 million metric tonnes, and aircraft movements grew by 2.4% to 440,853.

Globally, Fraport’s airports achieved strong results:

Greek Airports: Set a record with 36 million passengers, up 6.4%.

Set a record with 36 million passengers, up 6.4%. Lima Airport (Peru): Reached 24.5 million travellers, a 15.2% increase.

Reached 24.5 million travellers, a 15.2% increase. Antalya Airport (Turkey): Handled 38 million passengers, up 6.5%.

Handled 38 million passengers, up 6.5%. Ljubljana Airport (Slovenia): Saw a 13.3% rise to 1.4 million passengers.

However, Brazil’s Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airports faced a 27.1% drop due to temporary closures from flooding, while Bulgarian airports saw an 8.7% decline.

Fraport CEO Dr Stefan Schulte highlighted Frankfurt’s connectivity as vital for Germany’s economy but warned rising government costs could threaten its competitive edge. Total passenger traffic across Fraport’s global network grew by 3.7% to 174.5 million in 2024.