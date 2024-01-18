2023 passenger demand continues recovery at Frankfurt Airport: +21%

In 2023, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) saw a significant recovery in passenger demand, with about 59.4 million passengers, representing a 21.3 percent increase compared to 2022. However, passenger numbers for 2023 remained 15.9 percent below the pre-crisis 2019 level.

The recovery is attributed to strong holiday travel demand. Despite the challenges in the aviation industry, including the war in Ukraine and various disruptions, FRA recorded positive growth.

Aircraft movements increased by 12.6 percent to 430,436 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput slipped by 3.9 percent to 1.9 million metric tons.

In December 2023, FRA experienced strong traffic growth, with 4.6 million passengers, a 15.2 percent surge compared to December 2022.

Most of Fraport’s international portfolio also reported significant traffic increases in 2023.