Nearly 150 direct flight connections around the world this summer, Finavia reports

According to airport company Finavia’s new list of destinations, there will be direct flights from its airports (with Helsinki as its biggest hub) to nearly 150 destinations in the summer of 2023. There will be scheduled flights to seven new destinations. Moreover, several flight connections will now be reopened after the pandemic and the number of flights will be significantly increased.

“We are actively working with airlines and tourism operators to strengthen our network of flight connections. Seven completely new destinations will be opened for the summer season. In addition, operations will resume on several flight routes after the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines will also be increasing the frequency of flights”, says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Director of Route Development.

There are interesting destinations for travellers this summer, both new experiences and old favourites. In the summer, Helsinki Airport offers quick and easy access to pulsating urban destinations in Central Europe and beach resorts in Southern Europe.

The newest addition to Helsinki Airport’s selection of flights is Eurowings’ new route to Berlin. Finnair, for its part, will open a route to Bodø in Norway and resume connections to the Slovenian capital Ljubljana and to Billund in Denmark. Finnair will also start flying to two airports in Milan, Italy: both Malpensa and Linate. During the summer season, Finnair will also increase the number of flights to several European capitals, offering more than 50 direct flight connections to Europe.

Norwegian is flying to 17 destinations this summer, including the popular summer destinations of Nice on the French Riviera and the returning routes to Mallorca and Barcelona in Spain. The airline also flies to Malaga and Alicante in Spain. Other southern European destinations include Croatia’s Split and Dubrovnik, Greece’s Athens, and Italy’s Pisa and Venice.

Ryanair flies from Helsinki Airport to Paris, Vienna, Brussels and Warsaw, among others.

“Now our supply of flights to Asia and the United States will also improve, as Finnair will start flying more frequently to popular long-haul destinations,” says Petri Vuori.

During the summer season, Finnair will fly daily from Helsinki Airport to Tokyo Haneda Airport, Hong Kong, Delhi, Bangkok and Singapore in Asia.

The airline also flies several times a week to Osaka in Japan, Tokyo Narita Airport, Shanghai in China, Seoul in South Korea and Mumbai in India. In addition to Finnair, Japan Airlines flies to Tokyo Haneda Airport and Juneyao Airlines to Shanghai and Zhengzhou airports in China.

Finnair flies passengers daily to New York and several times a week to Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle.

More flights from regional airports – fly abroad from your home airport

Tampere Airport’s supply of flight connections will improve as Air Baltic begins flying to six different European destinations. In addition to the familiar destinations of Amsterdam, Riga, Munich and Copenhagen, there will be direct flights to Nice and Milan in the summer. Ryanair flies weekly between Tampere Airport and London Stansted.

At the beginning of April, the airline SAS will resume flying between Vaasa Airport and Stockholm Arlanda. Turku Airport’s connections with Stockholm will also improve as SAS adds a third daily flight to Arlanda. Wizz Air also operates direct flights from Turku to Rome, the capital of Italy, and Gdansk, Poland.

“We are happy that the number of flights will increase and Finns will have better flight connections to the rest of the world. It is also wonderful that Finland’s attractiveness as a travel destination is on the rise. A good example is the tour operator Voigt, which brings tourists to Savonlinna Airport on three charter flights from Rotterdam, directly to the beautiful summer of the Finnish lake district”, says Petri Vuori.