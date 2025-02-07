Home Airport Operator Finavia Lapland drives Finland’s air travel growth, but recovery lags behind Nordic neighbours

Lapland drives Finland’s air travel growth, but recovery lags behind Nordic neighbours

André Orban
Finland’s airports handled 19.6 million passengers in 2024, a 7% increase, but air travel remains 25% below 2019 levels due to the impact of Russian airspace closures on Asian transfer traffic.

Lapland airports saw record growth, with 1.8 million passengers (+19%), fuelled by increased direct international routes. Rovaniemi Airport led with 948,000 passengers (+29%), nearing the 1-million mark.

Helsinki Airport handled 16.3 million passengers (+6.5%), benefiting from airline route expansions. However, Finland’s recovery trails Norway and Sweden, where passenger numbers have rebounded to 95% and 81% of 2019 levels, respectively.

Leisure travel surged, particularly to Mediterranean destinations, while business travel declined. Germany, Sweden, Spain, and the UK remained Finland’s top air travel markets.

