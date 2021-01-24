1.1 C
24 January 2021
Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare recommends all airlines to require negative Covid-19 test certificate from passengers going to Finland

André Orban
Matkustaja antaa paperin asiakasneuvojalle

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has given a recommendation on 22 January, for all airlines operating to Finland. THL recommends that airlines require passengers travelling to Finland from abroad to present a negative coronavirus test certificate before boarding.

According to THL, passengers with a medical certificate attesting that they have had the coronavirus disease less than six months ago and have since recovered are not required to present a negative test result. At this stage, vaccination certificates will not be accepted as a substitute for test certificates, says THL.

Finnair has announced that it will start requiring a negative coronavirus test certificate starting on 28 January 2021.

23.1.2021 at 13:21

