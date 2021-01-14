Finnish airports traffic slowed in 2020: passenger numbers fell by 20 million (75%)

The number of passengers at Finavia’s airports remained at a record low in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, airports served a total of 6,400,583 passengers, which is almost 20 million less than in the previous year. The number decreased by 75 per cent compared to 2019.

“At the beginning of 2020, air travel started very briskly as usual. In January and February, we saw a further two per cent increase in passenger numbers. In March, the global COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth in air travel and travel volumes plummeted. During the year, it became very clear that the situation would not change quickly,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Vice President of Sales and Route Development.

In 2020, a total of 5 million (2019: 21.9) passengers travelled from Helsinki Airport, of which 4 million were international tourists. The number of passengers at Helsinki Airport fell by a total of 77 per cent from the previous year. International transfer travel, which has enabled the airport’s rapid growth in recent years, fell by 80 per cent. The number of passengers with connecting international flights was 713,000 (3,571,900). Passenger volumes haven’t been this low at Helsinki Airport since the 1980s.

At regional airports, the total number of passengers decreased by 68 per cent to 1.3 million. Direct international flights to many regional airports were suspended, reducing the share of international passengers by 72 per cent to 334,650. At Lapland airports, domestic passengers brightened up slightly an otherwise weak year. The airports at Kajaani, Kokkola-Pietarsaari, Kemi-Tornio, Jyväskylä and Joensuu were closed for part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“2020 was an extremely exceptional year for air travel following the collapse in passenger numbers, and the situation is not yet improving. However, we strongly believe that travel will improve again once the COVID-19 situation is under control globally. In this situation, we will focus on ensuring safe and smooth travel and completing the Helsinki Airport investment programme,” says Vuori.

Statistical summary and the development of passenger volumes in 2020

Total passengers at Finavia’s airports 6,400,583 -75% Passengers at Helsinki Airport 5,053,134 -77% International transfer passengers at Helsinki Airport 713,626 -80% Total freight volume at Finavia’s airports 145,548 -38% Freight volume at Helsinki Airport 141,332 -38% Total number of commercial flights at Finavia’s airports 93,640 -63% Total number of commercial flights at Helsinki Airport 69,287 -64%

14.1.2021 at 09:13