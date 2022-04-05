Finnish airports get lots of new routes this summer

Flights are resuming at both Helsinki Airport and regional airports after the pandemic. In the summer, there will be direct flights from Finavia airports to more than 130 destinations.

“There will be new destinations for the summer, as well as flights to familiar cities and beaches in the south. There will be flights to numerous destinations in Europe and America, not to mention Asia. Once again, passengers will have lots to choose from when it comes to holiday destinations,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development.

There will be direct flights from Finavia airports to more than 130 destinations around the world. According to Vuori, almost 200 flights a day will be taking off from Helsinki Airport’s runways in June.

Finnair will fly from Helsinki Airport to nearly 70 European destinations during the summer season, while also flying many long-haul routes, including new routes to Dallas and Seattle. Other destinations in the US include Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. In Asia, Finnair will fly to Bangkok, Delhi, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and the new destination of Mumbai.

Norwegian will reopen its base at Helsinki Airport and fly to 27 destinations from the airport in the summer. Norwegian will offer flights to destinations including Chania in Crete, Larnaca in Cyprus, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Nice in the South of France and Split in Croatia.

Ryanair, a new arrival at Helsinki Airport, will launch direct flights to four destinations: Alicante and Barcelona in Spain, Venice in Italy and Zadar in Croatia. Pegasus Airlines will launch a new route to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, which is located on the Asian side of Turkey. The airline will also continue to operate flights to Antalya, Turkey.

Airlines including Icelandair, Czech Airlines and Sun Express are also returning to Helsinki Airport, allowing passengers to travel on direct flights to Reykjavik, Prague, Izmir and Antalya. Vueling will also resume flights to Barcelona, and Aegean Airlines will once again be flying to Athens. Blue Air will continue to fly from Helsinki to Bucharest in Romania and easyjet will continue to operate flights to Berlin.

Regional airports will also offer a good range of summer routes to many holiday destinations.

“Holidaymakers will be able to easily fly to destinations in Central or Southern Europe from their local airport. Taking advantage of these convenient routes is an especially good idea for those living near Tampere, Turku or Rovaniemi,” Vuori says.

Ryanair will continue to fly to London from Tampere Airport. airBaltic will launch flights to Malaga in Spain, Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, and Rhodes in Greece, as well as Oslo and Copenhagen. In addition, the airline has also increased its flights to Riga. SAS will fly from Tampere to Stockholm.

airBaltic will also continue to fly to Riga from Turku Airport. Wizz Air will fly from Turku to Gdansk in Poland and Skopje in Macedonia. The airline’s route plans also include flights between Turku and Rome later this year.

“Some airlines have already revealed some of their plans for the future. For example, Ryanair plans to fly to Rovaniemi from Dublin, Brussels South Charleroi and London Stansted in the winter,” Vuori says.

Finavia Corporation manages and develops 20 airports in Finland. We offer the best long-haul connections in the Nordics and enable smooth travelling between Europe and other parts of the world. All our airports are carbon neutral. Finavia brings the world closer together.