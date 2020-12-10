Finnish airport operator Finavia to cut 110 jobs and continue temporary layoffs

The cooperation negotiations that began in November and concern the entire Finavia Group have been completed for the airport operator Finavia. The cooperation negotiations concerning Finavia’s subsidiary Airpro are still ongoing.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been very tough for our company, and making these kinds of decisions is difficult and sad. We are forced to let go of highly skilled aviation professionals who have done good and valuable work,” says Finavia’s President and CEO Kimmo Mäki.

For Finavia, the reduction need was 130 jobs at the start of the negotiations. However, thanks to the cost-cutting solutions agreed with the staff, the company was able to find ways to save jobs, and the final number of jobs to be cut is 110. Finavia will also continue its extensive temporary layoffs.

“We are trying our best so that those who lost their jobs can find work, training or other new opportunities in working life. The versatile Uutta kohti programme, which has been tailored to Finavia’s situation, also includes an extensive training package for those interested in additional training or a new career,” says Mäki.

Finavia works together with organisations such as TE Offices, the City of Vantaa and multiple private service providers. Both those who lost their job and those who will continue to work for Finavia will have access to comprehensive support by Finavia’s occupational health care provider to help them cope.

Structural changes and measures to make operations more efficient are inevitable as it is estimated that it will take several years before air traffic is back to normal. In spring, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Finavia began a major cost-cutting programme that aims to cut all costs by EUR 200 million.

Finavia Group’s cooperation negotiations needed to cut a total of 480 jobs from Finavia and its subsidiary Airpro as well as restructure the organisation and continue temporary layoffs. The negotiations have been completed for Finavia. Airpro’s cooperation negotiations are still ongoing. Airpro will provide information about its decisions once the company has made them.