Finnish air traffic grows modestly amid shift toward tourism, challenges in work-related travel

Finavia, the operator of Finland’s airports, reported a 4.2% increase in passenger numbers for the first half of 2024, reaching 9.4 million passengers. This growth was driven by tourism-focused airports, particularly in Lapland, while work-related travel continues to lag, significantly impacting Helsinki Airport.

The closure of Russian airspace and changing travel habits have slowed overall growth, leading to a €5.1 million operating loss despite a revenue increase to €192.4 million.

Regional airports are struggling due to low passenger volumes, exacerbated by insufficient state subsidies, which do not cover the operational losses.

Finavia remains committed to sustainability, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions at all airports by 2025.