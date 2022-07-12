Finavia’s statistics: Air traffic is recovering at a fast pace

A total of 6,6 million passengers travelled through Finavia’s airports between January–June 2022. This represents an increase of 520 per cent from the previous year’s figure. However, the number of transfer passengers at Helsinki Airport remained low.

“Recovery has begun strongly, especially on European flights. A total of 6,6 million passengers flew through our airports. Compared to last year, the number of passengers increased by 520 per cent,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development.

According to Vuori, the number of passengers at other European airports, however, grew more than in Finland. The reason is that Helsinki Airport has not been able to commence transfer travelling due to the COVID-19 restrictions in force until the end of June and the Russian overflight ban.

“Despite the low number of flights to Asia, Finavia’s airports still offer access to some 130 destinations around the world. We are constantly working to ensure that our country maintains good connections and that the world is close to us Finns.”

At Helsinki Airport, growth was 579 per cent during the first half of the year. A total of 5.5 million people travelled through Helsinki Airport at that time, of which 85 per cent were passengers on international flights. Most flights were made to Germany, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

One million passengers on domestic flights

The number of passengers at Finavia’s regional airports increased by 340 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year and totalled 1.1 million passengers. Oulu, Rovaniemi and Kittilä were the most popular destinations in Finland.

“Recovery in domestic traffic has been strong at airports that have already been busy. Nearly one million people already travelled on domestic flights during January–June. The number of chartered flights is also increasing.

Freight and postal traffic grew

Cargo and mail volumes in January–June increased by 5,3 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. A total of 85 thousand tons of cargo and mail were transported by air in Finland.

Summary of statistics January–June 2022

January–June 2022 January–June 2021 Percentage

change Total passengers at Finavia’s airports 6 587 379 1 062 030 520,3 % Passengers at Helsinki Airport 5 450 762 802 327 579,4 % Departing international transfer passengers at Helsinki Airport 631 047 77 008 719,5 % Total freight volume at Finavia’s airports 85 006 80 715 5,3 % Freight volume at Helsinki Airport 84 077 78 886 6,6 % Total number of commercial flights at Finavia’s airports 79 909 28 530 180,1 % Total number of commercial flights at Helsinki Airport 61 134 20 825 193,6 %

12.7.2022 at 10:40