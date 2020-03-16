Finavia to adjust operations to the reduced air traffic at Finnish airports

The effects of the coronavirus can also be seen at Finavia’s airports as airlines have cancelled a significant number of flights in February–April. Especially the new cancellations concerning the domestic airports will significantly reduce the operation volumes and passenger numbers.

Regular scheduled flights from Jyväskylä airport, Kokkola-Pietarsaari airport and Kemi-Tornio airport have been cancelled in 1–30 April 2020. The number of flights at Helsinki Airport and several other airports has substantially decreased.

Finavia will adjust its operations to the changed situation and start cooperation negotiations on temporary lay-offs. The negotiations are targeted at permanent personnel. The negotiations concern approximately 950 employees. Lay-offs would last 12–90 days depending on the unit and work tasks.

Finavia will also seek to make savings by cutting operating costs.