Finavia makes air travel easier: up to two litres of liquids per passenger can be taken through the security control at Helsinki Airport

Finavia, the Finnish airport management company, has announced that it will improve the security control process at Helsinki Airport and increase the amount of liquids allowed in hand baggage. The security control has been enhanced with the installation of modern equipment, allowing passengers to carry liquid containers larger than 100 millilitres, such as one-litre water bottles, in their hand baggage.

This change is made possible by new technology based on computer tomography, which eliminates the need to remove liquids and electronics from bags during screening.

The reform was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, completed in summer 2022, a new security control area with eight state-of-the-art lines utilising computer tomography scanners was opened. The second phase, completed in June 2023, involved the opening of two additional lines, bringing the total number of operational security control lines to ten. As a result, Finavia can now allow passengers to carry up to two litres of liquid in their hand baggage.

It’s important to note that the new equipment and liquid allowance changes apply only to the security control in the departures hall at Helsinki Airport. Current liquid restrictions still apply to passengers departing from Finavia’s regional airports and those passing through the security control as transfer passengers at Helsinki Airport.

The introduction of this technology and increased liquid allowance makes Helsinki Airport one of the few airports in Europe and the United States to offer such convenience to passengers. However, it’s essential for travellers to be aware that security control procedures may differ at various stages of their journey, and they should follow the specific instructions provided by each airport.

Finavia aims to provide a pleasant airport experience for passengers and believes that the new technology will contribute to a smoother and more relaxed start to their journeys.

Passengers are advised to consult Finavia’s website for detailed security control and packing instructions. It’s also important to review the baggage restrictions set by airlines and the customs rules of the destination country.