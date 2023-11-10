Finavia announces increase in airport charges starting January 1, 2024

Finland’s airport operator, Finavia, is set to implement higher airport charges for airlines and other users beginning January 1, 2024. The adjustment is prompted by the economic impact of increased material and service costs, along with augmented depreciation following the completion of the recent investment programme at Helsinki Airport.

The changes include a 6.0% increase in passenger charges, a 6.3% rise in landing charges, a 4.8% hike in aircraft parking charges, and a 3.8% uptick in the electricity infrastructure charge. Security charges for departing passengers will see a 5.5% increase. Collectively, air traffic charges will experience a 5.9% increment compared to 2023.

To address concerns or disagreements with the pricing decision, airport users have the option to refer the matter to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, following procedures outlined in the Act on the Airport Network and Airport Charges (210/2011).