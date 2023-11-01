A lot of new routes to open at Finland’s Finavia airports: up to 24 brand new starts for the winter season

Finavia airports are set to introduce 24 new routes during the 2023-2024 winter season, connecting Finland to over 130 destinations worldwide. Lapland, in particular, is expected to have a record-breaking season with 18 new routes and a 16% increase in passenger seats.

Notable additions include Ryanair flights from Liverpool and Milan to Rovaniemi, easyJet routes to Rovaniemi from various cities, and Iberia, Finnair, and Austrian Airlines starting flights from Madrid, Tromsø, and Vienna, respectively, on December 2nd.

In November, Kittilä will be connected to the UK with new easyJet routes to Manchester and London Gatwick. Other routes resuming or continuing include those by Ryanair, KLM, Air France, Turkish Airlines, and Eurowings.

The comprehensive winter route expansion extends beyond Lapland, as Air Baltic introduces new destinations at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport, Lufthansa opens a route from Oulu to Munich, and SAS starts flying from Helsinki Airport to Oslo.

Long-haul options are available from Helsinki Airport, with airlines like Finnair, Japan Airlines, and Juneyao Airlines offering flights to various international destinations. The winter season’s robust route offering indicates increased accessibility and connectivity for travellers.