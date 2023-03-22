MATARAT Holding signs a contract with Egis to serve 26 airports in Saudi Arabia

MATARAT Holding Company, represented by its CEO, Mohammed Almaghlouth, has signed a three-year contract to provide consulting services with the Egis company, represented by its CEO in the Middle East and South Asia, Mr Alaa AbuSiam. This contract comes is a step towards establishing phased project management portals, updating airport project management policies and procedures, and providing technical support for planning, designing, and following up the implementation of capital projects with MATARAT subsidiaries (Riyadh Airports Company, Jeddah Airports, Dammam Airports, and Cluster2).

Turki Almubadal, Executive Vice President of Projects and Technical Affairs at MATARAT Holding Company, said: “We are working at MATARAT to provide an attractive environment in Saudi airports for air carriers and passengers, by developing airport infrastructure through best practices to provide the best services at the highest international standards. All these efforts are about improving the experience of every traveller. This contract focuses on providing support in several major areas and activities, which include strategic planning for projects, building an asset management guide, preparing a unified guide for engineering specifications for designing and implementing projects, and following up on continuous improvement of their performance. This step will contribute to achieving the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy deriving from the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, one of the outputs of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase international destinations to 250, and passenger capacity to 330 million.”

“The Aviation industry has always been one of our key strengths at Egis, both regionally and globally, and as such, we are extremely delighted to be partnering with MATARAT to be part of one of the most transformative projects in the Middle East region. The Kingdom’s strong commitment to the aviation sector as part of its 2030 Vision, will surely transform the country into a global hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa,” said Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East and South Asia.

The project is designed to provide support for strategic planning in order to define and plan a portfolio of five-year projects, work on the comprehensive programme plan for the Kingdom’s airports. It will monitor the alignment of future projects and program outputs with the strategic and governance objectives of MATARAT.

Developing a guide for project management governance by analysing the existing practices of subsidiaries, developing a system of procedures and processes for project programming and comparing to fit in with international best practices, and creating a road map to improve management and monitoring of the implementation of outputs.

Moreover, the contract includes designing a practical guide for project implementation, quality control and safety procedures, and the work of a matrix to improve design specifications and standards in alignment with international best practices and environmental and sustainability requirements. It also includes monitoring and following up performance by preparing and submitting reports, periodic presentations, project brochures, and assistance with determining budgets for capital projects. The project team will support in creating a plan for continuous development by evaluating the performance of projects and lessons learned and transferring knowledge and expertise in a sustainable and gradual manner to MATARAT and its subsidiaries’ staff.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 22 March 2023

