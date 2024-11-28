Egis delivers key lines for Riyadh Metro, revolutionising Saudi urban transport

Riyadh Metro, a state-of-the-art transit system with 6 automated lines spanning 176 km and 85 stations, was inaugurated on November 27. Egis, as part of the RMTC consortium, oversaw the design and construction of 60% of the network (Lines 1, 2, and 3).

The project aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to ease traffic, improve air quality, and boost urban mobility. Egis also contributed to sustainability goals, LEED certifications, advanced safety systems, and gender-inclusive employment, setting a global benchmark in public transport development.