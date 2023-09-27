daa, operator of Dublin and Cork airports, reports strong performance for H1 2023

daa plc, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has reported a robust operating performance for the first half of 2023. Passenger numbers rebounded strongly during this period, with 17.1 million passengers travelling through the two busiest airports in the Republic of Ireland, compared to 13.0 million in the same period in 2022.

The total group turnover for daa plc in the first half of 2023 was €458.8 million, marking a substantial 55% increase from €295.6 million in H1 2022. This increase in revenue was primarily driven by improved passenger numbers, contributing to a 57% increase in domestic revenue, which reached €337.1 million in H1 2023, compared to €214.2 million in the previous year.

Aeronautical revenue saw a significant rise of 102%, reaching €130.3 million in H1 2023, compared to €64.5 million in H1 2022. Non-aeronautical revenue also increased by 38%, totalling €206.8 million (H1 2022: €149.7 million). This increase was attributed to strong sales in food and beverages, retail, concessionaire revenues, and high demand for services like car parking and lounges as international travel rebounded after the pandemic.

Additionally, daa’s international retail, consultancy, and management business, operated through Aer Rianta International (ARI) and daa International (daaI), experienced growth in H1 2023. Their combined revenue reached €121.7 million, marking a 49% increase from H1 2022. Increased passenger volumes at daa’s international retail stores in 13 countries contributed to higher passenger spending for ARI. daaI generated revenues of €15.7 million in the first half of 2023, a €9.1 million increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating costs for daa totalled €252.6 million for the first six months of 2023, representing a 28% increase from the same period in 2022. This increase was primarily due to the resumption of normal airport operations post-COVID.