daa Group, operator of Dublin and Cork Airports, profitable again in 2022

Dublin and Cork Airports operator, daa Group, recorded a €98m profit before exceptional items in 2022, after losses of €387m in 2020 and 2021, according to company filings.

The Irish firm’s turnover in 2022 reached €752m, up from €324m the previous year.

Passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork airports reached 30.3 million in the 12 months to December 2022, up 85% from the previous year, reflecting an 85% recovery of passenger levels in 2019.

daa invested €158m in capital expenditure in 2022, including €156m in Dublin and Cork airports and €2m in its international businesses.