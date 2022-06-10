Travellers are returning to Avinor’s airports in Norway

The number of passengers to and from Avinor’s airports continues to increase after the pandemic. A total of 4,195,557 passengers travelled to, from or via Avinor’s airports in May 2022. This is an increase of 293 per cent compared to last year.

Compared to May 2019, it is a decline of 10 per cent. In 2019 there were 4,663,043 passenger, compared to 4,195,557 in May 2022.

The number of commercial air transport movements increased from 30,314 in May 2021 to 58,525 in May 2022, which is equivalent to an increase of 93 per cent. In comparison with May 2019, there were 2 per cent fewer aircraft movements, when the number of commercial aircraft movements was 59,446.

Greatest increase on international routes

This greatest increase is in traffic to and from international destinations. The number of passengers travelling to and from international destinations at Avinor’s airports rose from 75,508 in 2021 to 1,479,126 in May 2022. This corresponds to an increase of 1,859 per cent. Compared to 2019 figures, there were 23 per cent fewer passengers, when 1,918,388 passengers travelled to or from international destinations.

Important for tourism and the hospitality industry

The fact that traffic numbers are continuing to rise in the wake of the pandemic is good news for the Norwegian hospitality industry, Norwegian tourism and the country’s economy in general.

“We are seeing a significant upswing in traffic numbers, both in terms of passengers and aircraft movements, and this is a boon for Norwegian jobs, the Norwegian hospitality industry and Norwegian tourism. These are sectors that have been severely affected by the pandemic and that are now sensing a welcome uplift,” says Vice President Traffic Development with Avinor, Gaute Skallerud Riise.

“The outlook for the summer months is also strong, with positive signals from several players and good capacity in the market, and we now expect passenger figures to approach 90 per cent of 2019 for Avinor,” Riise continues.

Uplift up north

In Bodø it is clearly noticeable that traffic has returned, as traffic now is higher than before the pandemic. In May this year traffic was 4 per cent above May 2019, and had increased by a huge 134 per cent compared to 2021. Overall, 151,470 passengers travelled via Bodø airport in May 2022 compared to 145,667 in May 2019. In May 2021, the figure was 64,653.

“These numbers are very encouraging and a result of the impressive work a unified tourism industry has put in before and during the pandemic. Now we’re looking forward to a further strengthening and development of the unique experiences that Bodø and Salten have to offer,” says tourism manager with Visit Bodø, Ann-Kristin Rønning Nilsen.

In Tromsø they are also pleased that traffic is returning. In May 2022 traffic was 3 per cent above May 2019, and had increased by 127 per cent compared to 2021. Overall, 178,154 passengers travelled via Tromsø airport in May 2022 compared to 173,192 in May 2019. In May 2021, the figure was 78,586.

“It’s amazing! It proves we are returning to normal and gives us optimism towards the summer, autumn and winter. More guests result in greater local added value, and contribute to making Tromsø attractive to both those who live here and those who want to visit or move here. It will not least have a positive impact on the airline schedules for locals and visitors,” says Tourism Manager with Visit Tromsø, Lone Helle.

10.06.2022 10:01:00