Traffic at Avinor’s Norwegian airports continues to increase, but still 50% below 2019 figures

Of the passenger traffic to/from Avinor’s airports in August, 1,855,322 were domestic travels and 559,260 international travels.

– We see that the number of passenger journeys continues to increase month by month, and more passengers travelled in August compared to July. It is especially the domestic market that is developing strongly, says Gaute Skallerud Riise, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor Group.

The number of air movements to/from Avinor’s airports was 55,589 in August, an increase of just under 20 per cent compared with 2020.

Cargo increases

The increase in air cargo continues the positive trend. The development in August of 13.6 per cent increase compared to 2020, is mainly driven by strong demand for Norwegian seafood and positive development in e-commerce.

Detailed overview and figures can be found here.

10.9.2021 16:35:08 CEST | The Avinor Group