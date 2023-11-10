October traffic at Avinor’s Norwegian airports almost at same level as last year

Avinor’s October traffic figures reveal a marginal increase of 1.5 percent compared to the previous year, totalling 4.5 million passengers. Despite a 1 percent dip in domestic traffic, international traffic contributed to the growth with a 5 percent increase.

Flight movements were down by 3 percent compared to October 2022 and 9 percent compared to October 2019.

Notable variations in international traffic include decreased travel to Sweden and Denmark by 21 and 12 percent, respectively, while destinations like Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, and Poland experienced growth.

Non-resident travellers to Norway have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, benefiting the tourism industry.

Drone flights in October surged by 84 percent compared to 2022, and year-to-date figures indicate a 105 percent increase, showcasing a robust drone activity trend despite challenging weather conditions.

Overall, Avinor anticipates continued positive development in the tourism sector, with factors such as favourable exchange rates contributing to this growth.