Summer traffic at Norwegian airports has started, at around same levels as June last year

“Although our passenger figures remain lower than they were before the pandemic, June has been our busiest month this year,” says Gaute Skallerud Riise, VP for Traffic Development at Avinor.

“The total number of passengers increased in June when compared to June last year, with more passengers travelling both domestically and abroad. International travel is the most important driver of this positive development, and is a sign that Norwegians’ are keen to travel on their summer holidays, although Norway also remains an attractive destination for many.

“June is the busiest month with more passengers passing through Avinor’s airports than at any other time of year. There remains a lot of pressure on domestic routes, while Norwegians also begin to take their holidays overseas. During this demanding period, Avinor has experienced good operations with high levels of regularity and on-time performance, which suggests that all stakeholders have been well prepared for the arrival of summer,” says Riise.

Aircraft movements

There were 68,218 commercial aircraft movements in June 2023. This is an increase of 4 per cent from June last year. Compared to June 2019, there has been an increase in the number of aircraft movements of 1 per cent.

Passenger figures

2,715,790 passengers travelled domestically in the month of June. This is an increase of 1 per cent from June 2022.

1,992,279 passengers travelled internationally, representing an increase of 5 per cent compared with the same month last year, but this figure is still 13 per cent down on the corresponding figure for June 2019.

Year to date compared to 2019

A comparison of total passenger numbers this year to date with the same period in 2019 shows that we are currently 12 per cent behind the 2019 benchmark year. Aircraft movements this year to date are 7 per cent down on 2019.

Drone flight record broken and extensive illegal flights

“In June there were a total of 1,889 drone flights registered in the Ninox Drone-Avinor system for drone monitoring. This is a total increase of 150 per cent compared with June 2022, and the highest figure since the programme was launched in 2020,” says Axel Knutsen, VP of Avinor Drone Programme. To date this year, there has been a 114 per cent increase from last year.

“Unfortunately, there are still many people who are unfamiliar with the rules that apply to drone flights. This means that some flights that take place are illegal, which can pose a serious danger to others in the same airspace. We would urge everyone to familiarise themselves with the rules before they operate their drones. Please visit https://avinor.no/en/corporate/at-the-airport/droner/ninox-drone to view a clear presentation of the rules,” says Knutsen.

12.7.2023 12:00:00 CEST | The Avinor Group