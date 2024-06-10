Strong growth in air and drone traffic at Avinor’s Norwegian airports in May

In May, Avinor’s airports handled 4.5 million passengers, a 5% increase from May last year. Domestic travellers rose by 2% to 2.55 million, while international travellers surged by 9% to 1.91 million, surpassing initial expectations.

“The positive market development is evident as planes are fuller than last year. The summer season has begun strongly with increased travel abroad and incoming tourists. However, Norwegian market growth still lags behind several European markets, which concerns us due to its impact on business competitiveness,” stated Gaute Skallerud Riise, Avinor’s Director of Traffic Development. He also noted a significant 17% growth in international freight, primarily driven by seafood exports and rising e-commerce via Oslo Airport.

Flight movements in May totalled 64,419, a minor change from last year’s 64,480. Oslo Airport saw the highest passenger numbers at 2.35 million, a 7% increase. Bergen and Trondheim Airports followed with 583,000 and 360,000 travellers, respectively, each showing a 1% increase.

Additionally, a new record was set for drone flights, with nearly 3,000 flights reported in May, more than doubling from last year. Mats Gjertsen, head of Avinor’s drone program, highlighted the increase in registered drone users, now over 10,000, and encouraged drone operators to use the Ninox Drone app.