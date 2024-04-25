Southern Norway’s airspace closed for several hours this morning due to technical error

Southern Norway faced flight chaos as airspace closures due to a technical error at Avinor’s control centre caused major delays and cancellations. Although the error has been rectified and airspace gradually reopens, Avinor anticipates continued disruptions throughout the day.

The incident prompted apologies from Avinor and calls for passengers to heed updates from their airlines. The disruption, attributed to system communication issues, underscores safety concerns and the complexity of air traffic management.

Avinor, a state-owned entity, emphasises its commitment to safe and efficient travel while highlighting its efforts in sustainable aviation practices.