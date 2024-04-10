Passengers numbers at Norwegian airports increased significantly internationally, but decreased domestically in March

Avinor, the operator of airports in Norway, saw a mixed bag in passenger traffic for March 2024. Overall, there was a slight increase (1%) in total travellers compared to March 2023. This growth was driven by a significant jump (12%) in international traffic. However, domestic travel saw a decrease of 5%.

An important factor for the domestic travel dip is the timing of Easter. This year, Easter fell in March, while it was in April last year. This shift likely influenced travel patterns, leading to lower domestic traffic in March 2024.

Looking ahead to the summer season (from March 31st to October 26th), Avinor expects a rise in both international and domestic travel. The number of international flights is forecasted to be 8% higher than last summer, potentially reaching near pre-pandemic levels (98% of 2019 capacity). However, this growth is slower compared to some other European countries.

Avinor also highlights an increase in reported drone flights in March and the importance of safe drone usage near airports.