Passenger numbers up 7% at Avinor’s Norwegian airports in March, boosted by domestic growth

Avinor airports saw 4.2 million passengers in March 2025, a 7% increase from the same month in 2024. The growth was largely driven by a 10% rise in domestic travel, while international traffic saw a 2% uptick, influenced by the timing of Easter, which fell in April this year.

“The shift in Easter explains the strong domestic growth,”

said Gaute Skallerud Riise, Avinor’s Director of Traffic Development.

Key Highlights:

Domestic traffic up 10%, with Easter travel trends contributing to the boost.

International traffic slowed compared to recent months but still shows solid underlying growth.

International travel YTD is up 7% despite Easter not falling in Q1.

Air cargo volumes surged by 20%, with better use of capacity on scheduled flights.

Commercial flight movements rose 8% to 53,029.

Smaller airports showed the strongest growth, with Tromsø up 18% and regional airports (DRL) up 12%.

Trondheim Airport led growth among major airports (Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger).

Drone activity increased 31%, with 2,279 flight plans submitted via Ninox Drone.

Freight growth at Oslo Airport is also helping expand the route network by improving airline profitability.