One step closer to a new airport: Bodø Airport in Northern Norway is granted a licence

“A new airport will give a big boost to both Bodø municipality and the entire Nordland community. Bodø is a growing city, and now the Ministry of Transport has decided that the airport will be granted a licence,” says Norway’s Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård.

The decision that a new airport in Bodø be granted a licence was adopted by the Ministry of Transport and Communications on 16 October 2023, and this means that Avinor AS has been granted permission to build and operate a new airport.

“The aim of the new airport in Bodø is to contribute to positive urban development and strengthen regional development. When the airport is finished, the citizens will have access to a new and modern airport that is equipped for the future,” says Nygård.

The new airport in Bodø has a cost frame of around NOK 6.3 billion. The project is financed by the state, Avinor and local contributions from Bodø municipality.

When a licence is granted, it is decided after an overall assessment of public interests, in line with the Aviation Act. The assessment is based on consideration of the environment, health, flight safety, business interests, zoning plan, cultural landscape, as well as consideration of regional development and settlement.

Press release | No: 107/23 | Date: 19/10/2023