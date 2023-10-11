Norwegian airports traffic figures for September: no year-on-year increase

In September, 4.5 million passengers used Avinor’s airports in Norway, which is the same as the previous year but a 10% decrease compared to September 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic.

Domestic travel saw 5% fewer passengers than in September 2022 and an 8% decrease compared to September 2019, totalling 2,620,420 passengers. International travel increased by 8% compared to last year but remains 13% below the September 2019 figures, with 1,835,391 passengers.

Aircraft movements in September 2023 were 6% fewer than in September 2022 and 9% less than September 2019, with 56,138 commercial movements.

In a year-to-date comparison with 2019, overall passenger numbers are 10% lower, and aircraft movements are down 7%.

Additionally, drone flights registered a significant increase, with 80% more flights in September compared to the previous year and a 108% increase year-to-date. Avinor emphasised the need for public awareness and adherence to regulations for drone flights to ensure safety, as illegal drone flights have posed a serious danger around airport airspace.