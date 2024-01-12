Norwegian airport operator Avinor summarises aviation for 2023: 10% growth, but 10% below normal

In 2023, Avinor’s airports served 49 million passengers, marking a 10% increase from 2022. However, this figure remains 10% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The key highlight is a significant 17% growth in international passengers compared to the previous year, while domestic travellers increased by 5%. Flight movements reached 624,421, a 1% increase from 2022 but an 8% decrease from 2019.

Avinor CEO Abraham Foss attributes the growth to the tourism sector, with international visitors returning to pre-pandemic levels, while the domestic market is expected to experience weaker growth. The CEO emphasises the importance of continuous route development to achieve Norway’s tourism industry ambitions.

The Big Four airports—Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, and Stavanger—all saw passenger increases in 2023, though numbers remain below 2019 levels.

In December 2023, there were 43,927 flight movements, a 7% decrease from December 2022, while passenger numbers increased by 2%.

Drone flights also surged, with 786 reported in December 2023, marking an 80% increase from the previous year and contributing to a doubling of reported drone flights in 2023 compared to 2022.