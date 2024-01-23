Northern Norway soars: Surge in international flights and tourism unveils exciting opportunities

Northern Norway is witnessing a remarkable surge in international traffic, marked by increased passenger numbers and the establishment of new direct routes. Troms and Finnmark, in particular, are experiencing substantial growth, with Avinor, local tourism actors, and airlines playing pivotal roles in developing these routes.

Monthly statistics reveal a significant rise in passengers to and from abroad, notably at Tromsø Airport Langnes, showcasing the region’s increasing allure. New direct routes to airports like Harstad/Narvik, Evenes, and Alta have been opened, contributing to the historic bloom of international traffic in Northern Norway. Collaborative efforts and attractive tourism offerings have propelled the region’s popularity, with plans to enhance accessibility and strengthen the tourism industry.

A press release by airport operator Avinor highlights unique attractions in Northern Norway, such as the Northern Lights, Bodø as the European Capital of Culture in 2024, world-class seafood, spectacular mountain views, whale watching, and the opportunity to experience the midnight sun.

The announcement of a new direct route between Alta and Frankfurt with Lufthansa, scheduled to open in December 2024, is emphasised as a significant milestone for the tourism industry in the Alta region. The table hereunder provides an overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway, showcasing the region’s growing connectivity.

Table: Overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway



Route (From-To) – Airline – Start Date

Helsinki – Bodø Finnair May 2023 Paris CDG – Evenes Air France June 2024 Frankfurt – Evenes Discover Airlines May 2024 Palma de Mallorca – Evenes Norwegian May 2024 Amsterdam – Tromsø Transavia December 2023 Stockholm – Tromsø SAS – Berlin – Tromsø Eurowings December 2023 Berlin – Tromsø Norwegian January 2024 Milano Bergamo – Tromsø Norwegian January 2024 Paris CDG – Tromsø Air France December 2022 Paris CDG – Tromsø Norwegian January 2024 Copenhagen – Tromsø Norwegian October 2023 Copenhagen – Tromsø SAS – Dusseldorf – Tromsø Eurowings December 2021 Frankfurt – Tromsø Lufthansa – Gdansk – Tromsø Wizz Air – Hamburg – Tromsø Eurowings December 2023 Helsinki – Tromsø Finnair – London Gatwick – Tromsø Norwegian – London Luton – Tromsø Wizz Air – Munich – Tromsø Lufthansa – Rovaniemi – Tromsø Finnair December 2023 Vienna – Tromsø Austrian December 2022 Zurich – Tromsø Edelweiss Air – Zurich – Evenes Edelweiss Air –