Northern Norway soars: Surge in international flights and tourism unveils exciting opportunities

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Aurora Borealis observed in Norway on 2006-10-28 © Rafal Konieczny on Wikipedia

Northern Norway is witnessing a remarkable surge in international traffic, marked by increased passenger numbers and the establishment of new direct routes. Troms and Finnmark, in particular, are experiencing substantial growth, with Avinor, local tourism actors, and airlines playing pivotal roles in developing these routes.

Monthly statistics reveal a significant rise in passengers to and from abroad, notably at Tromsø Airport Langnes, showcasing the region’s increasing allure. New direct routes to airports like Harstad/Narvik, Evenes, and Alta have been opened, contributing to the historic bloom of international traffic in Northern Norway. Collaborative efforts and attractive tourism offerings have propelled the region’s popularity, with plans to enhance accessibility and strengthen the tourism industry.

A press release by airport operator Avinor highlights unique attractions in Northern Norway, such as the Northern Lights, Bodø as the European Capital of Culture in 2024, world-class seafood, spectacular mountain views, whale watching, and the opportunity to experience the midnight sun.

The announcement of a new direct route between Alta and Frankfurt with Lufthansa, scheduled to open in December 2024, is emphasised as a significant milestone for the tourism industry in the Alta region. The table hereunder provides an overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway, showcasing the region’s growing connectivity.

Table: Overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway

Route (From-To) – Airline – Start Date

Helsinki – BodøFinnairMay 2023
Paris CDG – EvenesAir FranceJune 2024
Frankfurt – EvenesDiscover AirlinesMay 2024
Palma de Mallorca – EvenesNorwegianMay 2024
Amsterdam – TromsøTransaviaDecember 2023
Stockholm – TromsøSAS
Berlin – TromsøEurowingsDecember 2023
Berlin – TromsøNorwegianJanuary 2024
Milano Bergamo – TromsøNorwegianJanuary 2024
Paris CDG – TromsøAir FranceDecember 2022
Paris CDG – TromsøNorwegianJanuary 2024
Copenhagen – TromsøNorwegianOctober 2023
Copenhagen – TromsøSAS
Dusseldorf – TromsøEurowingsDecember 2021
Frankfurt – TromsøLufthansa
Gdansk – TromsøWizz Air
Hamburg – TromsøEurowingsDecember 2023
Helsinki – TromsøFinnair
London Gatwick – TromsøNorwegian
London Luton – TromsøWizz Air
Munich – TromsøLufthansa
Rovaniemi – TromsøFinnairDecember 2023
Vienna – TromsøAustrianDecember 2022
Zurich – TromsøEdelweiss Air
Zurich – EvenesEdelweiss Air

 

