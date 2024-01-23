Northern Norway soars: Surge in international flights and tourism unveils exciting opportunities

Northern Norway is witnessing a remarkable surge in international traffic, marked by increased passenger numbers and the establishment of new direct routes. Troms and Finnmark, in particular, are experiencing substantial growth, with Avinor, local tourism actors, and airlines playing pivotal roles in developing these routes.
Monthly statistics reveal a significant rise in passengers to and from abroad, notably at Tromsø Airport Langnes, showcasing the region’s increasing allure. New direct routes to airports like Harstad/Narvik, Evenes, and Alta have been opened, contributing to the historic bloom of international traffic in Northern Norway. Collaborative efforts and attractive tourism offerings have propelled the region’s popularity, with plans to enhance accessibility and strengthen the tourism industry.
A press release by airport operator Avinor highlights unique attractions in Northern Norway, such as the Northern Lights, Bodø as the European Capital of Culture in 2024, world-class seafood, spectacular mountain views, whale watching, and the opportunity to experience the midnight sun.
The announcement of a new direct route between Alta and Frankfurt with Lufthansa, scheduled to open in December 2024, is emphasised as a significant milestone for the tourism industry in the Alta region. The table hereunder provides an overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway, showcasing the region’s growing connectivity.
Table: Overview of new and existing direct routes from abroad to Northern Norway
Route (From-To) – Airline – Start Date
|Helsinki – Bodø
|Finnair
|May 2023
|Paris CDG – Evenes
|Air France
|June 2024
|Frankfurt – Evenes
|Discover Airlines
|May 2024
|Palma de Mallorca – Evenes
|Norwegian
|May 2024
|Amsterdam – Tromsø
|Transavia
|December 2023
|Stockholm – Tromsø
|SAS
|–
|Berlin – Tromsø
|Eurowings
|December 2023
|Berlin – Tromsø
|Norwegian
|January 2024
|Milano Bergamo – Tromsø
|Norwegian
|January 2024
|Paris CDG – Tromsø
|Air France
|December 2022
|Paris CDG – Tromsø
|Norwegian
|January 2024
|Copenhagen – Tromsø
|Norwegian
|October 2023
|Copenhagen – Tromsø
|SAS
|–
|Dusseldorf – Tromsø
|Eurowings
|December 2021
|Frankfurt – Tromsø
|Lufthansa
|–
|Gdansk – Tromsø
|Wizz Air
|–
|Hamburg – Tromsø
|Eurowings
|December 2023
|Helsinki – Tromsø
|Finnair
|–
|London Gatwick – Tromsø
|Norwegian
|–
|London Luton – Tromsø
|Wizz Air
|–
|Munich – Tromsø
|Lufthansa
|–
|Rovaniemi – Tromsø
|Finnair
|December 2023
|Vienna – Tromsø
|Austrian
|December 2022
|Zurich – Tromsø
|Edelweiss Air
|–
|Zurich – Evenes
|Edelweiss Air
|–