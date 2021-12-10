Large increase of international traffic at Norwegian airports in November

The greatest increase in passenger numbers can be seen in the international traffic. International passenger traffic has increased almost ninefold compared to November 2020, following a rise of 786 percent.

‘We have seen a sharp increase in travelers on international flights compared to the previous year. This clearly correlates with global travel restrictions being removed as of October 1st. Norwegians are increasingly seeking travel outside of the borders’, says Gaute Skallerud Riise, Avinor’s Vice President Traffic Development.

The trend is negative

‘At the same time, we are seeing that coming in to December, the positive trend has turned. This has to do with the reinstatement of restrictions in Norway and internationally, due to an increase in Covid-19 infections and the emerging Omicron variant. How this will affect traffic in the coming period will depend on further clarifications around the Omicron variant, and how the infection rate develops’, adds Skallerud Riise.

Domestic passenger numbers saw an increase of 173 per cent in November, compared to November 2020.

Measured against November 2019 the total decrease in passenger traffic, both domestic and international, for Avinor’s airports is 25 per cent. Measured against October 2021 the decrease is 6 per cent.

