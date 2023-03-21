Historic day for Bodø, Norway: ground broken on new airport

Today saw the signing of the agreements enabling the construction of the new airport Bodø and the ground was broken shortly thereafter. This historic event marks the official beginning of work to develop a new neighbourhood in Bodø and build the city’s new airport.

The day began at Bodø City Hall where the relevant agreements were signed and was followed by the official groundbreaking ceremony at Bodø Airport. The contracts were signed by Bodø’s Mayor Ida Pinnerød, the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency’s representative Stig Nilsen, and Avinor’s CEO Abraham Foss. Minister of Transport and Communications Jon-Ivar Nygård was also present at the signing.

“This is a great day for the city of Bodø and for us at Avinor. Although the construction of the new airport has been approved by all parties, we have now marked this officially after signing the contracts and breaking ground on the project,” says Abraham Foss, CEO of Avinor.

Looking forward to partnership

Foss is looking forward to the process which is scheduled to see the new airport open its doors in 2029.

“At Avinor, we’re highly motivated to work together with our partners at the municipality of Bodø and in the Norwegian Armed Forces to build an airport that will become a hub for traffic into and out of the region. We’ve seen great enthusiasm throughout the city and among our employees,” he says.

A new, modern airport and a brand new neighbourhood affording opportunities for both an increase in business activity and more residents will pay real dividends for Bodø, Salten and the wider region. Bodø has always been an aviation city, and it represents a hub of connectivity both into the region’s interior and in connecting north and south. The groundbreaking ceremony that took place today marks the beginning of the first construction contract relating to the new airport. This contract encompasses preparatory works that will lay the groundwork for the beginning of full construction work in 2024.

“Avinor will be responsible for the development project, but our job is to work together with our partners to deliver the best possible outcome. The airport is scheduled to be open and operational in 2029, with its official opening expected in 2029/2030,” Foss concludes.

The new Bodø Airport will be located around 900 metres to the south of the present airport. The current airport will remain operational until the day before the new airport opens for operations. The development is subject to approval from the European Surveillance Authority (ESA) due to EEA legislation relating to state aid for projects of this kind. There is no indication that this will not be granted.

Facts about the new airport project in Bodø

• The new terminal will have a capacity of 2.3 million passengers per annum

• 350 companies will be involved in the construction period, and the project will create 3,000 jobs

• 3.5 million m3 of bedrock and earth will be moved – the equivalent of approx. 1,400 Olympic swimming pools

• 650,000 m2 of the site will be paved – the equivalent of just under 100 football pitches

• The terminal and operational buildings at the new Bodø Airport will amount to a total area of 25,000m2– This is five times bigger than the Oslo Spektrum Arena

21.3.2023 15:08:39 | The Avinor Group