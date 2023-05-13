Firsth quarter sees nice growth in air traffic at Avinor airports in Norway

In the first quarter of 2023, Avinor’s airports saw a 41% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2022. However, passenger figures are still 15% lower than those of the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019.

The growth in air traffic can be attributed to changing travel habits and recovery from the impact of the Omicron variant in 2022. Domestic air transport movements increased by 11%, while international air transport movements increased by 37%. The quarter was affected by weather-related delays, particularly in March, with a 223% increase compared to 2022.

Avinor has made progress in several major projects, including the transfer of operations to the Remote Tower Centre in Bodø for the airport towers at Svolvær, Sogndal, and Førde. Ground was broken for the new airport in Bodø, and a new terminal building was opened at Tromsø Airport. Avinor provided input on its priorities in the National Transport Plan, emphasising its commitment to efficiency, safety, and sustainability in aviation. The company faces a challenging financial situation and is carefully evaluating operations and prioritising projects. Avinor complies with equity ratio requirements for external loans.

Other significant events include enhanced security measures due to the war in Ukraine, reductions in air traffic passing through Norwegian airspace, and the signing of contracts for the new airports in Bodø and Mo i Rana. The new terminal at Tromsø Airport was officially opened and will initially serve domestic traffic before accommodating international traffic in 2024.