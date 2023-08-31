Cargo to contribute to more intercontinental routes at Norwegian airports

Avinor, focusing on cargo as a strategic priority, has appointed Eva Beate Lande as the new Director of Cargo starting from October 1st. The move is part of Avinor’s effort to establish a Nordic cargo hub in Norway. Martin Langaas, the previous Cargo Director, will now lead Avinor’s route development.

Lande, joining from World Courier, will oversee cargo operations and development within Avinor’s Traffic Development department. The aim is to enhance Avinor’s role in cargo and logistics, increase cargo flow through Avinor’s airports, and develop Oslo Airport into a preferred cargo hub. This move is integral to Avinor’s strategy to enhance accessibility to international trading partners while promoting sustainability.

The cargo sector contributes significantly to profitable routes, with cargo making up over 30% of revenues on some passenger routes from Oslo Airport. The long-term goal is for Avinor to become a Nordic cargo hub, with recent additions like the Oslo Seafood & Cargo Center’s new cold storage facility and the upcoming World Seafood Center contributing to this vision.