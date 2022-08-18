Avinor has awarded the contract for a new airport in Mo i Rana, Norway, to AF Gruppen

Avinor has awarded the contract for the turnkey contractor for a new Mo i Rana airport. Following a lengthy and thorough evaluation process, AF Gruppen came out on top.

Three different players submitted tenders in the competition for the interactive contract. AF Gruppen scored the highest number of points and has thus been awarded the contract as the turnkey contractor.

“We are very pleased of having decided on a turnkey contractor and are looking forward to collaborating with AF Gruppen. It was a tough competition between competent and skilled bidders, where AF Gruppen submitted the best combination of price and quality in relation to the award criteria,” says CEO of Avinor, Abraham Foss.

The award criteria, as stated in the tender documents, were based on assessments of the categories key personnel, understanding of the assignment and price.

“AF Gruppen has offered the key personnel considered to be best equipped for execution of the project. They have described how they will implement the project in a confidence-inspiring manner, and they have a reflected and realistic approach to how the project shall work to reduce the overall climate and environmental footprint,” the CEO says.

The contract will be signed when the waiting period expires on August 30th. The contract will then enter the initial phase, which is an optimisation phase. Here Avinor and the contractor will work together to identify the best solutions for the next phase. When Avinor as the client reaches an agreement with the contractor on the target price, phase two will start, which is the actual construction.

“Avinor aims to plan, build and commission a new forward-looking and environmentally adapted airport. Our goal is that the Rana community and Avinor will be proud of the new airport,” Foss concludes.

Facts:

In 2020, Avinor was tasked by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport to take over the process of building the new Mo i Rana airport.

In June 2022, ESA approved Avinor’s funding of the new airport with support from the Government and Rana municipality. Avinor could thus award the first contracts for the construction of the new airport.

Avinor has considered and chosen an interaction contract with a target price as the best contract strategy for building a new Mo i Rana airport.

An interaction contract entails the early involvement of contractor expertise in the project.

In the project’s initial phase, the contractor and Avinor cooperate on optimising technical solutions and construction implementation.

The optimisation shall result in an agreed target price for the development.

When Avinor as the client reaches an agreement with the contractor on the target price, phase two will start, which is the actual construction.

Interaction allows for uncertainty in the project to be dealt with and quantified between the parties before the price is set and construction starts

Interaction will allow for good user participation, which means a reduced quality risk for Avinor.

Overall, interaction is expected to result in cost-effectiveness and innovation in terms of both solution choices and implementation.

18 August 2022, 12:15:00

Background information

Mo i Rana Airport (MQN/ENRA) is a regional airport serving the town of Mo i Rana in the municipality of Rana in Nordland county, Norway. The airport is located about 10 kilometres outside the town in the village of Røssvoll. In 2014, Mo i Rana Airport served 104,474 passengers. It is operated by Avinor.

The airport is served by the airline Widerøe with De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft connecting the community to Bodø, Trondheim, and other communities in Nordland and Nord-Trøndelag counties. The routes are operated on public service obligation with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications. The runway is too short for flights with enough fuel to reach Oslo (in 2017 flights with a fuel stop were introduced).